ESPN's Dinich gives the latest on CFP expansion talks

ESPN senior writer Heather Dinich took to Twitter on Thursday, giving the latest on College Football Playoff expansion talks.

After two days of meetings in Dallas, Dinich reported that the CFP management committee plans to meet again on Dec. 1 for more discussion on expansion, and that Executive Director Bill Hancock reiterated that a consensus must be reached by the end of the year in order for a new playoff format to be put in place for the 2024 season.

The biggest issue being discussed by the management committee, which is made up of 10 conference commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, is whether the current four-team format should be expanded to eight or 12 teams.

A 12-team format was proposed in June but the process has since stalled, in part because Big 12 members Texas and Oklahoma being invited to (and eventually joining) the SEC has triggered a new wave of future conference realignment, which also has administrators hesitant to rush into playoff expansion.

Dinich gave the latest on where things stand with CFP expansion talks following the latest meetings in Dallas this week:

The CFP will meet again on Dec. 1. Hancock reiterated that they need to make a decision by the end of the year in order to expand by 2024. — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) November 4, 2021

If the format does change, they need to identify the dates for the games and figure out logistics like lodging. — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) November 4, 2021

Same issues remain 8 vs. 12, ratio of champs vs. at-large.

"It's a big decision," Hancock said. Extra time gives them opportunities to talk more w/ ADs, presidents and coaches. — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) November 4, 2021

Hancock said "it was really open and honest dialogue." No bowl reps, no TV executives were there. CFP media consultants were in the room. — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) November 4, 2021

They agreed they would like some portion of any new revenue to benefit student-athletes in some way. They agreed they want to explore full range of media opportunities with multiple networks. — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) November 4, 2021

"There are some people who would prefer 8, and some people who would prefer 12. I think everybody understands the alternative is 4," Hancock said. — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) November 4, 2021

"There is a consensus that expansion of the CFP would be good for college football," Hancock said. "It's just a matter of how." — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) November 4, 2021

Hancock said it was wishful thinking by many outside room that an expanded playoff would happen quickly. "There wasn't the optimism among our leaders that there was among some reporters. Where we are today doesn't surprise me b/c it would be such an important change for cfb." — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) November 4, 2021

Hancock said if the pandemic wouldn't have happened, this would have been finished in the summer of 2020. — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) November 4, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks