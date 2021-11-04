ESPN's Dinich gives the latest on CFP expansion talks

ESPN's Dinich gives the latest on CFP expansion talks

Football

ESPN's Dinich gives the latest on CFP expansion talks

By November 4, 2021 8:00 pm

By |

ESPN senior writer Heather Dinich took to Twitter on Thursday, giving the latest on College Football Playoff expansion talks.

After two days of meetings in Dallas, Dinich reported that the CFP management committee plans to meet again on Dec. 1 for more discussion on expansion, and that Executive Director Bill Hancock reiterated that a consensus must be reached by the end of the year in order for a new playoff format to be put in place for the 2024 season.

The biggest issue being discussed by the management committee, which is made up of 10 conference commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, is whether the current four-team format should be expanded to eight or 12 teams.

A 12-team format was proposed in June but the process has since stalled, in part because Big 12 members Texas and Oklahoma being invited to (and eventually joining) the SEC has triggered a new wave of future conference realignment, which also has administrators hesitant to rush into playoff expansion.

Dinich gave the latest on where things stand with CFP expansion talks following the latest meetings in Dallas this week:

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home