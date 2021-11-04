Swinney: Stellato 'making some good progress'

Even though Clemson has had its fair share of injuries to the wide receiver position, it doesn’t appear that true freshman Troy Stellato was under consideration to step up in a pinch.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked why that’s been the case during Wednesday’s media availability.

“He’s really responded,” Swinney said. “He’s making some good progress. We’ve got three games left (after Louisville) that we’re gonna try to get something out of him.”

Stellato will obviously be redshirted. The NCAA allows for players to redshirt, as long as they’ve played less than 30% of the season, which equates to four games or less.

With that said, he might get some running time in Clemson’s final trio of games.

“First of all, he missed most of camp,” Swinney said. “He came in behind, missed most of our skills and drills. He was hurt. Just the transition wasn’t easy for him, practice habits, speed of the game, playbook, you name it…but he started behind right out of the gate.

“I think being able to kind of take a step back and really grow and learn, but the good thing is he’s really responded. I was telling [Tyler Grisham] yesterday, he’s really improved, man. I’m excited because he’s got all the tools, but you got to be able to put it all together.”

Swinney indicated that this has been a good learning experience for Stellato and that he’s in a good place both physically and mentally.

He’s hopeful that Stellato can play here and there down the stretch and even if he doesn’t, Clemson’s head man is seemingly impressed by the strides that have been made.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!