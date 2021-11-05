Braves' championship inspires former Tiger, current Falcon

A.J. Terrell admits he’s not the biggest baseball fan. However, the former Clemson standout and current Atlanta Falcons cornerback was dialed in on the Atlanta Braves as they made their run through the 2021 MLB Playoffs and eventually captured the World Series title.

Terrell was asked during a media availability this week if he was happy to see the Braves win the championship with their 7-0 victory over the Houston Astros in Houston in Game 6 of the World Series this past Tuesday.

“Oh, yeah,” Terrell said.

“I don’t really watch baseball like that. I ain’t even going to lie,” he added, smiling. “I don’t watch baseball like that, but I was locked in. I was locked in when I saw them going through the semifinals and to the finals, how they just did their job and just took care of business. So, I watched it.”

Terrell said the Braves’ championship, as well as the success of the Atlanta Hawks last season when they made it to the Eastern Conference Finals, inspires him to help bring a Super Bowl title to Atlanta – something the Falcons haven’t accomplished.

“Definitely,” Terrell said. “The Hawks had a good season last year. The Braves just won it all, and just get our ball rolling.”

For Terrell personally, he is eager to prove he is one of the NFL’s top cornerbacks, and the first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has been playing like a No. 1 pick this season.

According to Evan Birchfield of The Falcoholic, Terrell hasn’t allowed more than three receptions or 30 yards in any game that he’s played in this season.

“Of course, I want the respect,” Terrell said. “But the rankings, like I said, I don’t really pay attention to that. But I do control what I can, just go out there and earn my respect, and soon to be it will all take care of itself.”

#Falcons CB A.J. Terrell catches, yards allowed each game • Week 1 (Eagles) – 3 rec, 30 yds

• Week 2 (Bucs) – 0 rec, 0 yds

• Week 4 (WFT) – 1 rec, 2 yds

• Week 5 (Jets) – 2 rec, 10 yds

• Week 7 (Dolphins) – 3 rec, 14 yds

• Week 8 (Panthers) – 2 rec, -1 yd — Evan Birchfield (@EvanBirchfield) November 1, 2021

You can watch Terrell talk about improving his skill set from last season, his performance this season and more in the following video from the Falcons:

