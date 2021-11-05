Legacy recruit recaps Clemson gameday visit

This past weekend, Clemson played host to a legacy recruit, among its extensive list of impressive unofficial visitors for the team’s 30-20 win over Florida State.

Jalen Rambert – a top-100 national recruit in the 2023 class from nearby Powdersville (S.C.) High School – is the son of former Clemson running back Bernard Rambert, while Jalen’s mother attended Clemson as well and played soccer for the Tigers.

“It was fun,” Rambert told The Clemson Insider regarding his visit. “Their game day environment for every single game, and what they let recruits see when they come there definitely stood out.”

“They pack their stadium out every game, unlike some places, and they’re all there for their team,” he added. “Even when they don’t necessarily perform at their best.”

Jalen’s father, Bernard, who played for the Tigers from 1999-2002, was actually roommates with former Clemson wide receiver and current offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and still stays in touch with Elliott to this day.

Speaking of Clemson’s coaching staff, what type of feedback did Rambert get from them, while he was back on campus?

“It was good to see them again,” he said. “It’s been a while, so just getting up there and seeing them again was nice. [Brent Venables] said to make sure we’re getting on the phone.”

Rambert had a chance to be coached by Clemson’s defensive coordinator/linebackers coach this past summer at the Dabo Swinney Camp. Saturday marked his first time back on campus since June.

Without that coveted Clemson offer, it’s hard for Rambert to estimate where the Tigers currently stand in his recruitment. Though, an offer would certainly change things.

“I mean they still haven’t offered, so I can’t necessarily say they’re too high, but an offer would be nice for sure,” Rambert said.

Rambert indicated that he’ll likely be back in Tiger Town at some point, but he’s not sure when that is at the moment.

