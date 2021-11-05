Tigers en route to Louisville

Clemson is en route to Louisville for Saturday night’s game at Cardinal Stadium.

The matchup between the Tigers (5-3, 4-2 ACC) and Cardinals (4-4, 2-3) is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and will be televised on the ACC Network.

Clemson Football posted a video and pictures of the team leaving the Allen Reeves Football Complex and boarding the plane to Louisville.

Back on the road ✌️ pic.twitter.com/iDX9EzRMeQ — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 5, 2021

And away we go ✈️ pic.twitter.com/4QwDcZUjKy — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 5, 2021

