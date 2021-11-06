Clemson answers Louisville with quick strike of its own

After Louisville took the opening kickoff and drove 75 yards on six plays, the last of which was a 26-yard touchdown run by Jalen Mitchell, Clemson answered back right away with a quick strike of its own.

D.J. Uiagalelei hit freshman receiver Beaux Collins for a 46-yard touchdown pass over the middle to tie the game at 7-7 at the 11:09 mark of the first quarter.

The Uiagalelei-to-Collins connection capped a three-play, 75-yard drive that took only 53 seconds.

It marked the first time Clemson has scored on its opening drive against FBS competition this season. Uiagalelei’s 46-yard TD pass to Collins was his longest TD pass of the season and the second longest overall.

Uiagalelei and Collins were also teammates at St. John Bosco High School in California.

