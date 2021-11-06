Elliott comments on Ngata's injury

Following Clemson’s 30-24 win over Louisville on Saturday night at Cardinal Stadium, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott gave an update on junior wide receiver Joseph Ngata.

Elliott said Ngata battled through a foot injury during the game.

“He found a way to get out there and give us as many snaps as he could,” Elliott said. “I haven’t had a chance to get the actual diagnosis postgame here … But just proud of him, too, of battling through. He’s had ups and downs for the last couple years, but to see him just continue to battle and give us what he gave us, and he had some big plays for us, too, that we needed.”

Ngata finished the game with two catches for 34 yards.

