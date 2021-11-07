Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 30, Louisville 24

By November 7, 2021 8:15 am

LOUISVILLE — Clemson’s offense showed signs of life and the defense had a goal line stand which was good enough for a 30-24 win over Louisville.

Check out some great pictures from the Tigers’ win in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery!

