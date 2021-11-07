Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 30, Louisville 24

LOUISVILLE — Clemson’s offense showed signs of life and the defense had a goal line stand which was good enough for a 30-24 win over Louisville.
Check out some great pictures from the Tigers’ win in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery!
LOUISVILLE — Clemson’s offense showed signs of life and the defense had a goal line stand which was good enough for a 30-24 win over Louisville.
Check out some great pictures from the Tigers’ win in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery!
LOUISVILLE – Clemson found a way to win on the road at Louisville on Saturday night despite trailing by a touchdown entering the fourth quarter. The Tigers pulled it out with 13 points in the final frame to (…)
LOUISVILLE. Ky. — Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables had praise for his defense after the goal-line stand, but also concern for some of the problems the defense had stopping Louisville for much of (…)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Andrew Mukuba might’ve hit a wall, but the true freshman safety stepped up when Clemson needed him the most on Saturday night. During Clemson’s 30-24 win over Louisville, the true (…)
The race for the Atlantic Division is still a three team race after the first weekend in November. There are still path’s for Clemson to make it back to Charlotte but they will certainly need some help along (…)
Clemson’s QB1 D.J. Uiagalelei talked with the media following his best performance of the year after he returned from injury to lead the Tigers past Louisville. Uiagalelei was asked what was different about (…)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Little did anyone know it at the time, but Louisville’s make-it-look-easy drive to open Saturday’s game against Clemson was foreshadowing for the Cardinals’ offense. The (…)
D.J. Uiagalelei showed the heart of a champion and left it all on the field Saturday night during Clemson’s 30-24 victory over Louisville at Cardinal Stadium. After coming out of the game in the second (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had plenty to say after the Tigers came back to defeat Louisville 30-24. Watch Swinney’s postgame press conference on TCITV: https://youtu.be/Q3uAy-H1jpo
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney updated the status of two starters that were injured during the Tigers’ win over Louisville and didn’t return. Cornerback Andrew Booth and running back Kobe Pace (…)
Following Clemson’s 30-24 win over Louisville on Saturday night at Cardinal Stadium, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott gave an update on junior wide receiver Joseph Ngata. Elliott said Ngata (…)