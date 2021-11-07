Clemson visit was a family affair for Peach State 4-star

The Clemson Insider caught up with a talented Peach State four-star prospect after he made an unofficial trip to Clemson for the team’s 30-20 over Florida State last weekend.

This past weekend in Clemson was a family affair for North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.) 2023 linebacker Grant Godfrey.

“It was great,” Godfrey told TCI regarding his visit to Clemson. “I loved the atmosphere. I loved the facilities. I just loved talking to some of the coaches too. The highlight was definitely touring the facilities and seeing all the new stuff they have, like the little sleeping pods. That was actually awesome. That was probably my favorite thing.”

While their unofficial visits were separate, Godfrey was accompanied by his older brother, R.J., who was offered by Clemson men’s basketball program a couple of weeks back. The top-150 prospect in the 2022 class included the Tigers in his final six schools and visited Tiger Town before he makes a decision next week.

Grant, who would love to have the opportunity to play at the same school as his brother at the next level, got to participate in a photo shoot with him for the first time.

“We had a lot of fun on the set together,” Grant said. “We had a split day, so he was at basketball and I was at football. Other than that, it was really fun.”

R.J. had to leave the game early to attend a meeting with the basketball coaching staff, but Grant stayed the entirety of the game.

“It was really exciting,” he said. “At first, I thought the game was over, so I was just on my phone. I look up and they’re just pitching the ball on the final play and there he is. Barrett (Carter) scored and I was hype and excited.”

Grant had a chance to speak with Carter before the start of this past Saturday’s game. He also had a chance to talk with Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall, who knows his father, former NFL linebacker, Randall Godfrey.

“We sat down and he told us that [Clemson] is a great place to be,” Grant recalled. “They’re like us (North Gwinnett High School). They’re a very good, powerhouse team, who’s having a pretty down year, but looking to turn this season backwards and around.”

While he’s kept in contact with Brent Venables and Mickey Conn, it was Hall and director or recruiting Jordan Sorrells, who welcomed the Godfreys with open arms this past weekend.

Speaking of Venables, Godfrey has shown an affinity for how Clemson’s defensive coordinator/linebackers coach utilizes his young linebackers like Carter and Trenton Simpson, which he got to witness on Saturday.

“I love how they use Barrett and them,” he said. “Come in, play a lot and make some good plays.”

Godfrey currently holds an impressive list of offers from programs like the University of Virginia, Georgie Tech, Kentucky, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Louisville, Vanderbilt, UCF, Boston College and TCU.

Although he doesn’t have that coveted Clemson offer just yet, Grant plans on making it back up to The Valley for another unofficial visit in the spring.

“Definitely the fans,” Godfrey said when asked how Clemson’s game day experience compares/contrasts to other schools in the country. “The fans were very nice to me when I was there at the game and it was just super loud.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!