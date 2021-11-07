Latest AP Poll released after Week 10

Latest AP Poll released after Week 10

Football

Latest AP Poll released after Week 10

By November 7, 2021 2:04 pm

By |

The latest AP Top 25 Poll has been released after Week 10 of the college football season.

Clemson (6-3, 5-2 ACC) remains unranked in the AP Poll following its 30-24 victory over Louisville on Saturday night at Cardinal Stadium. The Tigers also are not among the teams outside of the Top 25 that received votes.

The Tigers have not been ranked in the AP Poll since falling out of the poll after their 19-13 win against Boston College on Oct. 2 at Death Valley.

Clemson returns home to face UConn this Saturday at Death Valley. The game is set for a 12 p.m. kickoff and will be televised on the ACC Network.

Here is the full AP Top 25 Poll (as of Nov. 7):

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS
1
Georgia (9-0) 1 SEC 1,575 (63)
2
Cincinnati (9-0) 2 American Athletic 1,440
3
Alabama (8-1) 3 SEC 1,436
4
Oklahoma (9-0) 4 Big 12 1,406
5
Oregon (8-1) 7 Pac-12 1,319
6
Ohio State (8-1) 6 Big Ten 1,293
7
Notre Dame (8-1) 8 IA Independents 1,139
8
Michigan State (8-1) 5 Big Ten 1,096
9
Michigan (8-1) 9 Big Ten 1,072
10
Oklahoma State (8-1) 11 Big 12 1,038
11
Texas A&M (7-2) 13 SEC 1,006
12
Ole Miss (7-2) 15 SEC 837
13
Wake Forest (8-1) 10 ACC 763
14
Brigham Young (8-2) 17 IA Independents 636
15
UTSA (9-0) 16 Conference USA 606
16
Auburn (6-3) 12 SEC 478
17
Houston (8-1) 20 American Athletic 467
18
Baylor (7-2) 14 Big 12 464
19
Iowa (7-2) 19 Big Ten 437
20
Wisconsin (6-3) Big Ten 286
21
North Carolina State (7-2) ACC 268
22
Coastal Carolina (8-1) 21 Sun Belt 264
23
Penn State (6-3) 22 Big Ten 245
24
Louisiana-Lafayette (8-1) 24 Sun Belt 208
25
Pittsburgh (7-2) ACC 194
Others receiving votes:

Purdue 174, Arkansas 139, San Diego State 84, Utah 32, Iowa State 26, Kentucky 22, Appalachian State 20, SMU 4, Mississippi State 1

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

5hr

LOUISVILLE – Clemson found a way to win on the road at Louisville on Saturday night despite trailing by a touchdown entering the fourth quarter. The Tigers pulled it out with 13 points in the final frame to (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home