Latest Coaches Poll released after Week 10

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll has been released after Week 10 of the college football season.

Clemson (6-3, 5-2 ACC) won a thriller over Louisville, 30-24, on Saturday night at Cardinal Stadium. While the Tigers remain unranked in the coaches poll, they did receive three votes.

Clemson returns home to face UConn this Saturday at Death Valley. The game is set for a 12 p.m. kickoff and will be televised on the ACC Network.

Here is the full coaches poll (as of Nov. 7):

1 Georgia 9-0 1600 64 1 — 1/5

2 Alabama 8-1 1483 0 3 1 1/5

3 Cincinnati 9-0 1430 0 2 -1 2/10

4 Oklahoma 9-0 1423 0 4 — 2/5

5 Ohio State 8-1 1356 0 5 — 3/12

6 Oregon 8-1 1291 0 7 1 3/12

7 Notre Dame 8-1 1182 0 8 1 7/13

8 Michigan 8-1 1099 0 10 2 6/NR

9 Michigan State 8-1 1074 0 6 -3 6/NR

10 Oklahoma State 8-1 1045 0 11 1 9/23

11 Texas A&M 7-2 1023 0 12 1 5/NR

12 Mississippi 7-2 862 0 15 3 9/25

13 Wake Forest 8-1 769 0 9 -4 9/NR

14 Iowa 7-2 636 0 16 2 2/18

15 Brigham Young 8-2 552 0 20 5 10/NR

16 Texas-San Antonio 9-0 525 0 18 2 16/NR

17 Houston 8-1 472 0 19 2 17/NR

18 Baylor 7-2 449 0 13 -5 13/NR

19 NC State 7-2 445 0 22 3 18/NR

20 Auburn 6-3 382 0 14 -6 14/NR

21 Coastal Carolina 8-1 335 0 21 — 15/24

22 Pittsburgh 7-2 293 0 25 3 19/NR

23 Penn State 6-3 249 0 23 — 4/23

24 Wisconsin 6-3 177 0 NR 7 15/NR

25 UL Lafayette 8-1 164 0 NR 1 23/NR

Schools Dropped Out

No. 17 Kentucky; No. 24 Southern Methodist.

Others Receiving Votes

Arkansas 116; San Diego State 103; Purdue 77; Kentucky 74; Utah 34; Iowa State 21; Appalachian State 19; Southern Methodist 18; Minnesota 10; Nevada 3; Fresno State 3; Clemson 3; Tennessee 2; Arizona State 1.

