4-star receiver commit on Clemson: ‘I’m not going to jump ship’

Clemson four-star wide receiver commit Adam Randall is having a strong senior season and nearing the end of what has been a stellar career at Myrtle Beach High School.

Randall (6-3, 215) has racked up over 2,500 receiving yards and scored more than 25 touchdowns during his high school career. Two weeks ago, he had five touchdown catches and broke a school record with 255 receiving yards in Myrtle Beach’s win over its rival, North Myrtle Beach.

Ranked as high as the No. 15 wideout and No. 104 overall prospect in the 2022 class by 247Sports, Randall continues to show on the field why he is a highly regarded talent.

“I feel like I’ve played pretty well,” he told The Clemson Insider. “Just trying to live up to the hype that has been put on my back. … But it’s been an honor and a blessing to be able to be healthy this year and just go out there and get to do what I love and get the job done.”

Randall was recently recognized as one of five finalists for the prestigious 2021 S.C. Mr. Football award, which is given to the top public school high school football senior player in the state and based on performance on and off the field.

The finalists were announced on Oct. 27, and the winner will be announced during the North-South All-Star Game in Myrtle Beach on Dec. 11.

“It feels great,” Randall said of being named a Mr. Football finalist. “It’s definitely something that I’ve been looking forward to throughout my high school career, and I’m just honored and blessed to be in this position that I was able to be in with the finalists.”

This season, Randall has helped Myrtle Beach to an 8-1 record, with its latest victory coming this past Friday by a score of 56-19 over Midland Valley (Graniteville, S.C.) in the first round of the Class 4A lower state playoffs. Randall hopes to finish his senior season the way that his freshman year in 2018 ended – with a state championship.

After this season concludes, Randall will get ready to join a Clemson football program that has had no shortage of success under Dabo Swinney, winning seven ACC Championships and two national titles during his tenure as head coach.

While Randall has experienced plenty of success as well at Myrtle Beach – which looks to make it to the state title game for the third time in four seasons – Randall can also relate to what has been a relatively down year for Swinney’s program, though he remains confident that a bright future is ahead for the Tigers.

“Everybody sometimes has a rebuilding year,” Randall said. “I’ve been at a real big high school and I’ve been able to go through a state championship, and also a year where we have a year like Clemson – we have big expectations but we kind of let down and lose a couple of games. So, I understand it and I understand that it’s not all on one person, and I’m not going to jump ship just because there’s been a little bit of a not living up to the expectations this year. And I understand that. There’s a lot of young guys playing, and people don’t understand that D.J. (Uiagalelei) is still a young player in college, too. So, I think that you can’t really put it on one player, and I think that they’re going to be fine. Their program is built on solid ground, so I know that they’ll be fine.”

While Randall is focused on trying to finish his senior campaign with another state championship ring, he looks forward to starting his Clemson career when he arrives on campus in January as an early enrollee.

“I’m very excited,” he said. “Just excited to be able to go to still one of the top programs in the nation, be able to go in there and hopefully contribute at this point in time. I’m very thankful that I was blessed with these abilities from God to get to this point and be able to be in this situation, and thankful for my parents and things like that. Just really kind of taking it all in as it winds down. I know once I get there, it’s going to be a little bit more business-like and not as much as the recruiting process, but more focused on football. So, I’m glad for that and glad to be at a program that I know I’m going to love.”

Randall hopes to make an early impact for the Tigers next year.

“They’re going to get a big, physical guy that’s going to work hard and hopefully be able to get there and perfect my craft,” he said. “I’m just thankful that I have great coaches to develop me and get me better throughout my time there, and just hopefully be a receiver that can contribute when I get on campus.”

