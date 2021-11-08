Game Time for Clemson-Wake Forest announced

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Nov. 20.
Thursday, Nov. 18
· Louisville at Duke, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (previously announced)
Saturday, Nov. 20
· Florida State at Boston College, Noon, ACC Network
· Wake Forest at Clemson, Noon, ESPN
· Wofford at North Carolina, Noon, RSN
· Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC (previously announced)
ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for the following games:
· Virginia Tech at Miami
· Syracuse at NC State
· Virginia at Pitt
Kickoff times and networks for games on a six-day hold will be announced following the games on Nov. 13.
All times are Eastern.