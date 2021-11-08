Game Time for Clemson-Wake Forest announced

Football

By November 8, 2021 11:50 am

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Nov. 20.

Thursday, Nov. 18

·     Louisville at Duke, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (previously announced)

Saturday, Nov. 20

·     Florida State at Boston College, Noon, ACC Network

·     Wake Forest at Clemson, Noon, ESPN

·     Wofford at North Carolina, Noon, RSN

·     Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC (previously announced)

ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for the following games:

·     Virginia Tech at Miami

·     Syracuse at NC State

·     Virginia at Pitt

Kickoff times and networks for games on a six-day hold will be announced following the games on Nov. 13.

All times are Eastern.

