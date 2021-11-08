Injury update on Trevor Lawrence

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered an ankle injury Sunday during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 9-6 win over the Buffalo Bills in Jacksonville.

The rookie quarterback went down with the ankle injury late in the second quarter when he was stepped on by Jags left tackle Walker Little, then headed straight to the locker room after being helped off the field by trainers.

Lawrence was replaced at quarterback by C.J. Beathard, though Lawrence later returned to the game at QB. He finished 15-of-26 passing for 118 yards.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Lawrence has a low-ankle sprain and will likely be limited in practice this week. Per Rapoport, the X-rays on Lawrence’s ankle came back negative and revealed minimal structural issues.

#Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, who injured his ankle and returned to the game, suffered a low-ankle sprain and will likely be limited this week. X-Rays were negative, little structural issues, and he’ll continue to receive treatment as he did after the game. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks