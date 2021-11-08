Potter responds with 'huge night' in win over Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After an uncharacteristic performance the week prior, Clemson was going to need to B.T. Potter to return to form if the Tigers wanted to beat Louisville on the road.

Needless to say, he did.

And yet again, Potter was the difference in Clemson’s 30-24 win over the Cardinals on Saturday night at Cardinal Stadium.

He responded by going 3-for-3 on field goals and 3-for-3 on PATs for 12 points in the six-point win. Potter converted from 34, 38 and 40 yards throughout Saturday’s contest.

The 40-yard field goal, which came with 2 minutes and 19 seconds left in Saturday’s contest, provided Clemson the extra cushion it needed before the team’s eventual game-winning goal-line stand.

“B.T. comes back with a huge night, making some kicks,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said postgame.

It was a much-needed performance for the Tigers’ senior kicker, who went just 1-of-4 on his field goal attempts during Clemson’s 30-20 win over Florida State over a week ago.

