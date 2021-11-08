Swinney gives the latest on injuries Monday night

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave the latest on the injuries for his team coming out of the Louisville game during his Monday night radio show.

Unfortunately, the Tigers have lost another key player on offense.

“Again it seems like every week we lose somebody and this week we lose Ngata,” Swinney said. “So he is going to be out a couple of weeks, or who knows. I don’t know if he will be back for South Carolina or not. That is probably the best-case scenario. So it is just kind of the way the year has been. Kind of crazy. It was a hard turf up there that is for sure.”

Swinney went on to update the rest of the injuries from the game.

“But outside of him hopefully we will get everybody else back this week,” he said.