Former Tiger takes ownership of Monday Night Football mistake

A former Clemson standout took to Twitter and took ownership for the mistake he made toward the end of ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” game.

Ray-Ray McCloud, a receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers who also returns punts and kickoffs, fumbled on a punt return in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Heinz Field.

The fumble was recovered by Chicago’s DeAndre Houston-Carson and returned 25 yards for a touchdown with 6:31 remaining in the game, cutting what was a 10-point Steelers lead down to three points following the extra point.

The Bears would later go on to take a 27-26 lead after another touchdown and PAT, but the Steelers came back to win thanks to a 40-yard field goal from Chris Boswell with 26 seconds left. McCloud recorded a 12-yard reception for a first down on the game-winning drive.

After the game, McCloud had a message for Steelers fans on Twitter (see below), taking responsibility for his fumble and putting his team in a bad spot.

In eight games this season, McCloud has eight receptions for 66 yards and one rush for 10 yards to go with 16 punt returns for 140 yards and 17 kickoff returns for 405 yards.

Next up for McCloud and the Steelers (5-3) is a home game against the Detroit Lions this Sunday.

#SteelersNation Ill be better. Gotta get in the LAB‼️Selfishly put us in a bad position. Can’t win doing that. Appreciate my team staying with me through the game 🙏🏾 #nextplaymentality — RayRay McCloud III (@RMIII_34) November 9, 2021

RESET BUTTON 📌 — RayRay McCloud III (@RMIII_34) November 9, 2021

