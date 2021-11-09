How much were teams willing to offer Texans for Watson?

Deshaun Watson’s ongoing legal situation prevented him from being dealt ahead of last week’s NFL trade deadline, with the Houston Texans quarterback facing 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints alleging sexual misconduct.

However, according to a report from NFL.com reporter Tom Pelissero, teams were willing to offer a lot of draft capital for the former Clemson quarterback.

Pelissero reported that multiple teams offered packages, including three first-round draft picks and two third-round picks, for Watson in talks with the Texans prior to the trade deadline last Tuesday.

“The lack of resolution to Watson’s legal situation scuttled the chances of finalizing a deal,” Pelissero wrote. “But those offers likely set the market for the record package it’ll take this coming offseason to land Watson.”

Added Pelissero: “Sources say the Texans have continued to seek five or six assets, including at least three unconditional first-round picks, plus additional high picks and/or premium players. And multiple teams were willing to meet that price, provided that certain aspects of Watson’s legal situation were resolved. But there was no settlement in his civil cases and the police investigation remained open when Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline passed.”

While Watson is currently still eligible to play right now as he has not been placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, he and the Texans agreed at the start of camp that he would work out at the facility but not play. He is still collecting his $10 million salary.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks