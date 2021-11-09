In-state QB shines in front of Streeter, set to visit Saturday

With Clemson having a night game at Louisville last Saturday, one of the Tigers’ assistant coaches was able to travel to check out a standout Palmetto State signal-caller on Friday night.

Quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter was on hand to scout Chapin (S.C.) High School 2024 four-star quarterback Jayden Bradford during Chapin’s 50-14 win at Carolina Forest (Myrtle Beach) in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs.

Bradford, who shined while throwing for two touchdowns and running for one more, told The Clemson Insider it meant a lot to him that Streeter attended his game.

“It was really obviously [great] to have a coach of his caliber come and watch me play,” Bradford said. “But I tried not to think about it and play my game to make sure we took care of business.”

Bradford also threw in front of Streeter when he camped at Clemson in June. Streeter keeps in touch with Bradford through his high school coach, and the 6-foot-2, 180-pound sophomore has been hearing positive things.

“We’ll communicate and he tells me that he really likes my game and skill set,” Bradford said, “and said I’ve done some good things this season so far.”

Entering Friday’s game at Carolina Forest, Bradford had thrown for 1,605 yards and scored 22 total touchdowns this season.

The feedback he’s gotten from Streeter about his game serves as additional motivation for Bradford to continue improving in hopes of earning an offer from Clemson down the road.

“I’m always trying to get better and help my team win,” he said. “So to hear that just makes me want to try and do more, and getting an offer from the Tigers would be nothing but a blessing.”

Bradford will soon return the favor of Streeter’s visit to see him, with a visit to Clemson for Saturday’s game against UConn at Death Valley.

Bradford can’t wait to get back on campus this weekend for what will be a family affair.

“I’m really excited,” he said. “I’m pretty sure my whole family’s going to go up there. My grandma is a huge Clemson fan, so we’re just going to go up there as a family and thank God for the opportunity and enjoy the moment.”

Bradford, who attended the Clemson-Georgia game in Charlotte on Sept. 4 as a guest of the Tigers, is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 prospect in the Palmetto State and No. 8 quarterback for the class of 2024. He has early offers from South Carolina, NC State, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, Penn State and Georgia State.

