Swinney announces Clemson player enters transfer portal

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced during his press conference Tuesday that one of his players has left the team.

Swinney told reporters that sophomore offensive lineman Paul Tchio has entered the transfer portal.

“Appreciate his contributions and wish him well in what he does next,” Swinney said.

Swinney was asked if Tchio leaving the team at this point in the season caught him off guard.

“Nothing catches me off guard in 2021,” Swinney said. “Nothing surprises me. Absolutely nothing. Absolutely zero. It’s the world we’re in.”

Tchio is the fourth Clemson player to enter the transfer portal during this season, joining running backs Lyn-J Dixon and Michel Dukes and safety Joseph Charleston.

A former four-star prospect from Milton (Ga.) High School, Tchio entered 2021 having played 80 career snaps over nine games in his debut season in 2020.

This season, Tchio played 19 snaps vs. Georgia and played 33 snaps vs. SC State as Clemson exceeded both 200 rushing yards and 200 passing yards. He made his first career start at NC State, playing 42 snaps, and played six snaps vs. Boston College before playing one snap vs. Florida State.

