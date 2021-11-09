Watch: A.J. Terrell mic'd up in big game vs. Saints

Former Clemson All-ACC cornerback A.J. Terrell was mic’d up during the Atlanta Falcons’ 27-25 victory over the New Orleans Saints last Sunday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Terrell, Atlanta’s first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, tallied five tackles and made a few outstanding pass breakups against the Saints.

You can check out the following video from the Falcons of Terrell mic’d up in his big game:

