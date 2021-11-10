Clemson picks up major commitment from priority Peach State prospect

Clemson has landed a new commitment in the Class of 2022, The Clemson Insider has learned.

North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.) three-star forward R.J. Godfrey announced his commitment to Clemson via social media over schools like Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Georgia Tech, Georgia and Utah, on Wednesday.

The top-150 prospect made his decision to sign with the Tigers as the early national signing day period for Division I basketball got underway Wednesday.

Godfrey had just taken an unofficial visit to Clemson, along with his brother, Grant, who is a highly-touted four-star linebacker recruit in the 2023 class.

“This weekend was my first time on Clemson’s campus,” Godfrey told TCI last week. “It was very surprising. It surprised me, as soon as I got up there, seeing the football field when you first get there and how the basketball [facilities] are right next to it. Me and my brother [Grant] automatically, just looked at each other because if we both end up at Clemson, we’d be right next to each other. That’s always good.”

Now, there’s a real chance of that.

Godfrey was able to get a sense of the family atmosphere that has become a huge selling point in Clemson’s recruiting pitch.

“What stuck out to me the most was probably how close everybody was,” Godfrey explained. “They had meals after practice. It was like a big ol’ meal for everybody there. The whole team was there. The camaraderie was there with the team. Also with [sophomore forward] P.J. Hall and Coach Brownell, they seem really close. Just like the camaraderie with everybody there. Coach [Kareem] Richardson too, we were all talking.”

Godfrey was consistently visited by Clemson assistant coach Antonio Reynolds Dean. It was the strongest relationship he formed with any coach on the recruiting trail.

What part of Clemson’s recruiting pitch has resonated with Godfrey the most?

“Probably just how they see me as a high-level NBA guy like Coach Dean said he’s going to change me and change me for the better,” Godfrey said. “He said he’s gonna work with me. We went over a lot of film when he was down here last week, like pointing out my weaknesses and what I need to work on, but also pointing out some strong suits that he’s gonna get me better with. They’re really just pitching to me how they’re gonna change me as a player and get me to that high level, where I need to be.”

“I think because of my body and with my skill set, I could play right away,” he added. “They got the right people, they got the right coaches for me to succeed there. I sure do think I could play early there.”

Godfrey was visited by Dean and Clemson head coach Brad Brownell last week. That helped seal the deal on his commitment.

“He’s a really cool guy,” Godfrey said of Brownell. “His track record is pretty good in terms of wins and getting guys to the league. We started building that relationship. We talked about a lot of football. He asked a lot about my dad and stuff. He and my dad got along well. Me and him, we really get along.”

Godfrey joins a recruiting class that already consists of Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) three-star forward Chauncey Wiggins and Kimball (Dallas, Tex.) three-star combo guard Chauncey Gibson.

The Tigers are turning in quite the recruiting class and still have one remaining scholarship open.

Class of 2022 SF RJ Godfrey has committed to Clemson! pic.twitter.com/9PHKOvHoj4 — 336 Edits (@336edits) November 10, 2021

