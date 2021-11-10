Clemson starter set to undergo surgery

The Clemson Insider has learned that an injured starter will undergo surgery later this week.

A Clemson spokesperson confirmed to TCI that Braden Galloway is expected to undergo surgery on his injured shoulder this coming Friday.

Galloway suffered a season-ending injury after separating his shoulder and injuring his labrum in Clemson’s 27-17 loss at Pitt. It was his first game back after suffering a concussion on Saturday, Oct. 2 in Clemson’s 19-13 win over Boston College.

He entered the 2021 season having previously recorded 34 catches for 481 yards and three touchdowns. Before the premature end to his senior season, Galloway recorded four catches for 14 yards.

