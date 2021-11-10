Former Clemson star becoming shutdown NFL corner

A former Clemson star is becoming a shutdown NFL cornerback and showing why he was a first-round draft pick.

A.J. Terrell has been shining in his second season with the Atlanta Falcons after being selected 16th overall by the franchise in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Terrell — a first-team All-ACC selection in his final season at Clemson in 2019 — is making a habit of locking down opposing NFL receivers and hadn’t allowed a touchdown this season until this past Sunday against the Saints.

According to Pro Football Focus, Terrell’s 83.8 coverage grade is second to only Los Angeles Rams corner Jalen Ramsey.

Here’s a look from Pro Football Focus at Terrell’s impressive numbers in coverage with the Falcons in 2021:

AJ Terrell in coverage this season: Week 1:

3 RECs

30 yards Week 2:

0 RECs Week 4:

1 REC

2 yards Week 5:

2 RECs

10 yards Week 7:

3 RECs

14 yards Week 8:

2 RECs

-1 yard Week 9:

2 RECs

19 yards

1 TD pic.twitter.com/ljoqj7qjqJ — PFF (@PFF) November 9, 2021

