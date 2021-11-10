Former Clemson star becoming shutdown NFL corner

Football

November 10, 2021

A former Clemson star is becoming a shutdown NFL cornerback and showing why he was a first-round draft pick.

A.J. Terrell has been shining in his second season with the Atlanta Falcons after being selected 16th overall by the franchise in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Terrell — a first-team All-ACC selection in his final season at Clemson in 2019 — is making a habit of locking down opposing NFL receivers and hadn’t allowed a touchdown this season until this past Sunday against the Saints.

According to Pro Football Focus, Terrell’s 83.8 coverage grade is second to only Los Angeles Rams corner Jalen Ramsey.

Here’s a look from Pro Football Focus at Terrell’s impressive numbers in coverage with the Falcons in 2021:

Clemson has picked up a verbal commitment from an in-state prospect in the class of 2025. Lancaster (S.C.) Andrew Jackson High School catcher/utility player Skyler Hegler announced his commitment to the (…)

