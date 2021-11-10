In-state prospect commits to Clemson

Clemson has picked up a verbal commitment from an in-state prospect in the class of 2025.

Lancaster (S.C.) Andrew Jackson High School catcher/utility player Skyler Hegler announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media Wednesday morning.

“After a long talk with my family, I’m extremely excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Clemson University!!” Hegler wrote in a Twitter post. “I would like to thank all of the people that have helped me along this journey. With that being said, Go Tigers”

Here’s a scouting report on Hegler (6-2, 171) from Perfect Game:

“Hegler handled the primary catching duties for his South Charlotte (showcase) club, with a larger frame presenting a nice target for his talented pitching staff to throw to. Despite his large 6-foot-2 build, he stills shows great flexibility with the ability to present a low target from multiple stances. Offensively, he brought great value to a lineup hitting out of the five spot and provided the kind of depth to the lineup that requires opposing pitchers to attack the middle of the order. … It is this kind of complete offensive and defensive package that will make Hegler a catcher to keep an eye on in this deep 2025 class.”