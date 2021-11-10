Swinney updates injury status of Pace

During his post-practice media availability via Zoom on Wednesday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave an update on the status of sophomore running back Kobe Pace.

Pace left in the first half of last Saturday’s game at Louisville and didn’t return after taking a hit to the upper-body area.

Pace has been in concussion protocol, but Swinney said he practiced Wednesday and he expects him to play against UConn on Saturday at Death Valley.

“I think he’ll be ready,” Swinney said. “I think he’ll be ready to go. He practiced today, so he’s heading in a good direction.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks