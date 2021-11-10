Swinney updates injury status of Pace

Football

November 10, 2021 6:38 pm

During his post-practice media availability via Zoom on Wednesday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave an update on the status of sophomore running back Kobe Pace.

Pace left in the first half of last Saturday’s game at Louisville and didn’t return after taking a hit to the upper-body area.

Pace has been in concussion protocol, but Swinney said he practiced Wednesday and he expects him to play against UConn on Saturday at Death Valley.

“I think he’ll be ready,” Swinney said. “I think he’ll be ready to go. He practiced today, so he’s heading in a good direction.”

