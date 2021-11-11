Bad news for former Clemson running back

Bad news for a former Clemson running back.

Chez Mellusi, who transferred to Wisconsin this past spring after playing the last two years for the Tigers, suffered a season-ending left leg injury in Wisconsin’s win over Rutgers last Saturday and will miss the rest of the season.

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst announced the news Thursday during a press conference.

“That obviously saddens all of us,” Chryst said. “There’s nothing more important, and why guys do this, is to be able to play in these games.

“I’ve appreciated (him) really starting the process with Chez, the recruitment…when he got on campus. I thought he gave a ton to this team, certainly in production, but a lot of other areas. So, sad about that. He’s competitive and he’ll come back on it.”

Mellusi leads Wisconsin in carries (173) and rushing yards (815) and is second in rushing touchdowns (five).

The junior from Naples, Fla., rushed for 427 yards and six touchdowns on 71 carries across 21 games in his two seasons at Clemson from 2019-20.

"He'll be out for the rest of this season." Paul Chryst discusses Chez Mellusi's injury and how it impacts the #Badgers backfield. Story: https://t.co/LgNU2pmNKY pic.twitter.com/JgKiq9ZmhY — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) November 11, 2021

