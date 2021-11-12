Elite corner names Clemson among top schools

One of the country’s top cornerback prospects in the 2023 class named Clemson among his top schools Friday evening.

Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff four-star Malik Muhammad announced a top 12 that includes the Tigers along with Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, SMU, Texas and Texas A&M.

Muhammad, who lists more than 40 total offers, is the nation’s No. 7 cornerback and No. 70 overall prospect in the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite. He is ranked as high as the No. 6 cornerback and No. 42 overall prospect in his class by ESPN.

Clemson has yet to offer Muhammad, but he made a visit to campus this past June.

Muhammad is a cousin of former Oklahoma State cornerback A.J. Green, as well as current Oklahoma State corner Jabbar Muhammad.

