Elite corner names Clemson among top schools

November 12, 2021 7:14 pm

One of the country’s top cornerback prospects in the 2023 class named Clemson among his top schools Friday evening.

Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff four-star Malik Muhammad announced a top 12 that includes the Tigers along with Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, SMU, Texas and Texas A&M.

Muhammad, who lists more than 40 total offers, is the nation’s No. 7 cornerback and No. 70 overall prospect in the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite. He is ranked as high as the No. 6 cornerback and No. 42 overall prospect in his class by ESPN.

Clemson has yet to offer Muhammad, but he made a visit to campus this past June.

Muhammad is a cousin of former Oklahoma State cornerback A.J. Green, as well as current Oklahoma State corner Jabbar Muhammad.

