NFL Tiger gives credit to Clemson coach

Former Clemson star A.J. Terrell is shining in his second NFL season.

The Atlanta Falcons cornerback missed one game with a concussion, but in the seven games he’s played in this season, he has allowed only 13 receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown.

According to Pro Football Focus, Terrell grades as the No. 4 cornerback in the league out of 117 players who have logged enough snaps to be eligible.

The 2020 first-round draft pick was asked this week what specifically he feels has led to him posting the type of impressive numbers he has this year.

“Preparation,” Terrell told reporters. “Just trusting the scheme and defense that we got going into the game. Just the game plan itself, and just holding myself accountable and doing my job.”

Terrell also tipped his hat to Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed and credited Reed for helping his preparation and understanding of opposing receivers through film study.

“I can name a lot of people that helped me out with that. But somebody in particular … I didn’t really start watching film of course until college, so I give that to my DB coach, Mike Reed,” Terrell said. “I remember he used to give us like a sheet of paper just for us to go down the list of things that we need to look at when we’re watching film versus receivers or just anything like that. So, he really told me what to watch out for going into the week.”

You can watch Terrell’s full interview with the media this week in the following video from the Falcons:

