Clemson gets tricky to take the lead

After giving up a 98-yard kickoff return touchdown to start things off, Clemson answered with a field goal.

Down 7-3, the Tigers looked to be settling for another field goal. Instead, Clemson had a trick up its sleeve. Rather than holding for B.T. Potter, Will Swinney took the snap and scampered into the end zone for his second career touchdown.

Potter drilled the extra point to cap off an 11-play, 78-yard drive, which took 3 minutes and 46 seconds.

D.J. Uiagalelei threw for 65 yards on Clemson’s touchdown drive. The sophomore quarterback completed passes of 11, 23 and 25 yards to E.J. Williams, Dacari Collins and Justyn Ross, respectively.

Though, Ross limped off the field and had to be helped to the locker room. He appeared to suffer a leg injury and was in serious pain.

Will Swinney on to hold…SIKE!

