Swinney gives the latest on Phommachanh's injury

Swinney gives the latest on Phommachanh's injury

Football

Swinney gives the latest on Phommachanh's injury

By November 13, 2021 5:15 pm

By |

Following Clemson’s 44-7 win over UConn on Saturday at Death Valley, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave an injury update on redshirt sophomore quarterback Taisun Phommachanh.

Swinney said during his halftime interview on the ACC Network’s broadcast that Phommachanh banged up his shoulder and couldn’t throw.

After the game, Swinney told reporters he is unsure of the severity of Phommachanh’s injury but the team should have more clarity on his status Sunday.

“I don’t know how serious Taisun is, but we’ll know a little bit more tomorrow,” Swinney said. “Hopefully it’s minor and he’ll be ready to go next week.”

Phommachanh played one series and completed his only pass attempt for 33 yards, while rushing three times for 16 yards and a touchdown.

Clemson plays Wake Forest at noon at Death Valley next Saturday.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

52m

Following Clemson’s 44-7 win over UConn on Saturday at Death Valley, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney commented on the injury that star wide receiver Justyn Ross suffered during the game. After catching a (…)

reply
2hr

Clemson started slow before breezing past Connecticut on Saturday at Memorial Stadium to improve to 7-3 overall on the season. Here are four sequences that went a long way toward deciding the outcome, a (…)

reply
3hr

Clemson was delivered another blow as the injuries continue to pile up. After catching a 25-yard pass in the first quarter of Saturday’s game against UConn, Justyn Ross limped off the field injured. The (…)

3hr

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave an injury update on redshirt sophomore quarterback Taisun Phommachanh at halftime of Saturday’s game against UConn at Memorial Stadium. Swinney said during his (…)

5hr

After giving up a 98-yard kickoff return touchdown to start things off, Clemson answered with a field goal. Down 7-3, the Tigers looked to be settling for another field goal. Instead, Clemson had a trick up (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home