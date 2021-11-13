Swinney gives the latest on Phommachanh's injury

Following Clemson’s 44-7 win over UConn on Saturday at Death Valley, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave an injury update on redshirt sophomore quarterback Taisun Phommachanh.

Swinney said during his halftime interview on the ACC Network’s broadcast that Phommachanh banged up his shoulder and couldn’t throw.

After the game, Swinney told reporters he is unsure of the severity of Phommachanh’s injury but the team should have more clarity on his status Sunday.

“I don’t know how serious Taisun is, but we’ll know a little bit more tomorrow,” Swinney said. “Hopefully it’s minor and he’ll be ready to go next week.”

Phommachanh played one series and completed his only pass attempt for 33 yards, while rushing three times for 16 yards and a touchdown.

Clemson plays Wake Forest at noon at Death Valley next Saturday.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks