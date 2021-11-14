Clemson defense, lights out in win over UConn

Clemson shut down UConn in a 44-7 win at Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers kept the Huskies from scoring an offensive touchdown, limited them to 99 yards of total offense and forced two turnovers.

The 99 yards are the fewest a Clemson team allowed by an FBS opponent since it held Boston College to 54 yards in 2009.

Head coach Dabo Swinney expressed his pleasure in the defense for playing a complete game from start to finish.

“Just a really really good day defensively really start to finish we didn’t have any lulls,” Swinney said after the game. “We subbed a lot of guys, it was good to see a lot of guys play and I’m anxious to evaluate them.”

UConn finished the contest with -17 yards rushing as the Tigers recorded six sacks.

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables appreciated the attention to detail by his unit for four quarters even with mass substitutions.

“I loved the passion, the intensity, the preparation and detail,” Venables said. “They had a really determined spirit to them and knew they only had two more opportunities to play at Death Valley this season with the incredible home field advantage.”

One point of emphasis in preparation for this game was getting off the field on third down instead of extending drives.

Clemson allowed zero third down conversions for the first time since 1992 as the Huskies went 0-for-11. The Tigers also forced a turnover on downs four times in the game.

“We were due,” Venables said. “We’ve been talking about third downs being more precise and more situationally intelligent and finishing plays instead of air balling layups. Today was a better look at what it should look like.”

Clemson returns to action next Saturday as it hosts Wake Forest at Memorial Stadium at noon.

