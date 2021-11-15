Clemson set to redshirt freshman

This Clemson true freshman is expected to redshirt.

After having all players available for its first two regular-season games, Clemson listed Josh Beadle as a “redshirt,” on the team’s availability report, prior to tonight’s game against Bryant University at 7 p.m at Littlejohn Coliseum.

The expectation is that the 6-foot-3 combo guard out of Cardinal Newman (Columbia, S.C.) will not be dressing this season. Of course, this is subject to change.

“Josh Beadle is a hard-working young guy, we think is talented,” Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said during the ACC Tipoff in Charlotte (N.C.) last month. “He’s put on eight pounds. He’s gotten physically stronger. Just needs the experience of handling the ball against high-level guards and decision-making in pick-and-rolls that are challenging, but man, he’s shown some flashes of really good play.”

