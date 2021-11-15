Elliott gives update on if Phommachanh will practice

During his media availability Monday, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was asked if he anticipates Taisun Phommachanh being available to run with the second-teamers in practice Monday.

Phommachanh injured his shoulder in Saturday’s win over UConn. The redshirt sophomore quarterback played one series and completed his only pass attempt for 33 yards, while rushing three times for 16 yards and a touchdown.

“I’m anxious to see,” Elliott said. “He’s got his shoulder. They didn’t say it was overly severe. But again, it is his throwing shoulder, so we’ve got to see where he’s at from a comfort standpoint. … I know he heals fast. He came back from that Achilles pretty quick. But at the same time, too, you want to do what’s best for the young man as well.”

Phommachanh tore his Achilles during Clemson’s spring game on April 3, 2021, but returned 161 days later for the Tigers’ game against SC State on Sept. 11.

