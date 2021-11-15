Game Time for Clemson-South Carolina announced

Included below from the ACC are kickoff times for games for the week of Nov. 26-27. Clemson will face South Carolina at 7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network on Saturday, Nov. 27.

The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Nov. 26-27.

Friday, Nov. 26

· North Carolina at NC State, 7 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Nov. 27

· Georgia at Georgia Tech, Noon, ABC

· Florida State at Florida, Noon, ESPN

· Miami at Duke, 12:30 p.m., RSN

· Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for the following games:

· Wake Forest at Boston College

· Kentucky at Louisville

· Pitt at Syracuse

· Virginia Tech at Virginia

Kickoff times and networks for games on a six-day hold will be announced following the games on Nov. 20.

All times are Eastern.

