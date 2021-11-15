What They Are Saying: Clemson commits react to big official visit weekend

Clemson played host to most of its commitments in the 2022 class this past weekend for their official visits, while the Tigers also welcomed priority wide receiver target Andre Greene Jr. for an official visit beginning Sunday.

A number of future Tigers reacted to their official visits via social media after the big weekend. Check out what they had to say:

From his instagram account: Andre Greene, Jr. (@DreGreeneJr) checking in from Tiger Town, is rooming next to Clemson five-star quarterback commit Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) during their respective official visits. Klubnik is Clemson’s master recruiter in its 2022 class. pic.twitter.com/z9WGcXYyEn — Sam Neumann (@Sam_Neumann_) November 15, 2021

Had a great official visit this weekend 🐅! pic.twitter.com/2FvR9dbubA — Adam Randall (@A_Randall5) November 15, 2021

Squad full of real ones! Tiger fam go show @DreGreeneJr what the move is!🧡💜🐅 https://t.co/7YZDAPT9PQ — Jihaad Campbell (@RealJihaadC) November 15, 2021

Looking for the magic in every moment ✨ pic.twitter.com/SAG3ann37x — Robert Gunn III (@Robert_Gunn_3) November 15, 2021

Official visit at clemson 🐅 pic.twitter.com/MvU41qN6Dl — Robert Gunn III (@Robert_Gunn_3) November 15, 2021

His pops was there every step of the way for me during my process‼️ So you already know I’m there wit my dog wherever he’s at I’m there no question‼️🧡💜🤞🏾🖤 @keon_sabb pic.twitter.com/3RxJTdCoPv — COACH BREAKER (@TimmyBreaker3) November 15, 2021

