What They Are Saying: Clemson commits react to big official visit weekend

Clemson played host to most of its commitments in the 2022 class this past weekend for their official visits, while the Tigers also welcomed priority wide receiver target Andre Greene Jr. for an official visit beginning Sunday.
A number of future Tigers reacted to their official visits via social media after the big weekend. Check out what they had to say:
No better place than home. #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/9fFM4qTqoc
— Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) November 15, 2021
From his instagram account: Andre Greene, Jr. (@DreGreeneJr) checking in from Tiger Town, is rooming next to Clemson five-star quarterback commit Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) during their respective official visits. Klubnik is Clemson’s master recruiter in its 2022 class. pic.twitter.com/z9WGcXYyEn
— Sam Neumann (@Sam_Neumann_) November 15, 2021
Had a great official visit this weekend 🐅! pic.twitter.com/2FvR9dbubA
— Adam Randall (@A_Randall5) November 15, 2021
Squad full of real ones! Tiger fam go show @DreGreeneJr what the move is!🧡💜🐅 https://t.co/7YZDAPT9PQ
— Jihaad Campbell (@RealJihaadC) November 15, 2021
CLEMSON is HOME🧡💜 #we2deep22🐅 pic.twitter.com/lNRurTBFsx
— Jihaad Campbell (@RealJihaadC) November 15, 2021
✌🏽⬆️✌🏽⬇️ always reppin’ 💯 #allin #we2deep22 🧡💜🐅 pic.twitter.com/d5aRTI6UXO
— Daylen Everette (@DaylenEverette) November 15, 2021
I know Virginia ✌🏾⬆️✌🏾⬇️ riding with me‼️ #Allin #ClemsonBound #we2deep22 🟠🟣🐅 pic.twitter.com/vlSfvhShVq
— Sherrod Covil Jr (@rodZilla03) November 15, 2021
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/drDz0PF5Yl
— ✞ Jaren Kanak ✞ (@KanakJaren) November 15, 2021
Home📍💜🧡 pic.twitter.com/PMeL7exthT
— Robert Gunn III (@Robert_Gunn_3) November 14, 2021
Looking for the magic in every moment ✨ pic.twitter.com/SAG3ann37x
— Robert Gunn III (@Robert_Gunn_3) November 15, 2021
Official visit at clemson 🐅 pic.twitter.com/MvU41qN6Dl
— Robert Gunn III (@Robert_Gunn_3) November 15, 2021
His pops was there every step of the way for me during my process‼️ So you already know I’m there wit my dog wherever he’s at I’m there no question‼️🧡💜🤞🏾🖤 @keon_sabb pic.twitter.com/3RxJTdCoPv
— COACH BREAKER (@TimmyBreaker3) November 15, 2021
