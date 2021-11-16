An update on the statuses of Uiagalelei, Phommachanh

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney updated the statuses of D.J. Uiagalelei and Taisun Phommachanh on Tuesday as injuries linger for the Tigers’ top two quarterbacks heading into Saturday’s matchup with No. 13 Wake Forest.

Swinney said during his weekly press conference that Uiagalelei practiced Monday and “looked good” as he deals with the sprained right knee he sustained against Louisville two weeks ago. Uiagalelei played the better part of three quarters last week against Connecticut, completing 21 of 44 passes with a touchdown and an interception.

But Phommachanh, who injured his throwing shoulder during the only possession in which he played during the second quarter, didn’t practice Monday. Swinney said Phommachanh is still sore, adding it will be later in the week before the team has a better idea on his status for Saturday’s game and how much he might be able to do if he plays.

