Clemson commit talks ‘awesome’ official visit, gives injury update

Among the Clemson commits in the 2022 class whom Clemson hosted for official visits this past weekend was Largo (Fla.) Pinellas Park kicker Robert Gunn III.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Gunn about his official visit experience and more.

“It was awesome,” he said of the visit. “Got to see all my future teammates. Got to spend time as one big family.”

Gunn made the trip to Tiger Town with his father and two sisters.

“They enjoyed it just as much as I did,” he said.

The best part of the weekend for Gunn was simply spending time and fellowshipping with his fellow commits at Dabo Swinney’s house.

“I think the highlight of the visit was when we all sat down for dinner, and we got to talk and just see how each of us were doing and talk about the future and what it holds,” he said.

Clemson’s 2022 class is a tight-knit group, and Gunn described the bond that the commits have built as “unbreakable.”

“We’re brothers, man,” he said. “From day one, we were family.”

Unfortunately, Gunn’s senior campaign at Pinellas Park came to an early end when he tore the ACL in his right (kicking) leg earlier this season.

The good news is Gunn is ahead of schedule in his rehab and expects to be fully recovered this spring.

“I’m six weeks out of surgery, and better than ever,” he said. “We’re ahead of progress, and I’ll be back kicking soon.”

“I’ll be back (at 100 percent) probably a month before May,” he added.

Gunn, who committed to Clemson following the program’s Elite Retreat in June, looks forward to starting his career as a Tiger when he enrolls early in January.

“When I got there, I didn’t think about Clemson as what it is now,” Gunn said, reflecting on his commitment decision. “I got to learn a lot more about it. It was just the people, really, that were there, and all the benefits you get and just how Coach Swinney sets you up for the future to be a young man. It’s different there from all the other colleges. Coach Swinney has done one heck of a job, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Official visit at clemson 🐅 pic.twitter.com/MvU41qN6Dl — Robert Gunn III (@Robert_Gunn_3) November 15, 2021

Looking for the magic in every moment ✨ pic.twitter.com/SAG3ann37x — Robert Gunn III (@Robert_Gunn_3) November 15, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks