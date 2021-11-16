Clemson safety commit details 'great' official visit

Keon Sabb took his official visit to Clemson over the weekend and it secured that he made the right choice in becoming a future Tiger. The Clemson Insider caught up with Sabb to get the details on his visit.

How did you enjoy the official visit?

Sabb: “It was great. It was my first time there since June 11-13 for my first little unofficial. My official visit was very fun. That was the first time that all commits were together in one spot.”

What was the highlight of the visit?

Sabb: “My favorite part was Saturday night, getting to go to Coach Swinney’s house. We all ate and had fun, played games at his house and played basketball at his court.”

Who came with you on the visit?

Sabb: “I got my two IMG guys, Daylen Everette and Jihaad Campbell. They go to IMG as well. Going up there with them was real fun. My mom and dad also came up with my uncle.”

How did your family enjoy the visit?

Sabb: “My family loved it. They had a lot of fun. That was their first time up there in a while too, just getting a chance to talk to the coaches again and reassure everything.”

Who was your player host and what was it like spending time with that person?

Sabb: “I had Barrett Carter, number zero. It was fun spending time with Barrett, he was showing me around campus and stuff like that, showing me all the places to go.”

What did you hear from the coaches during the visit?

Sabb: “It was really just catching up and just having fun. They talked about me and Cade [Klubnik] being leaders in this class.”

How do you guys feel about your chances with Andre Greene, Jr.?

Sabb: “I’ve been talking to Andre for a while, trying to get him to come. I think we definitely made a strong effort for him and I hope he’ll be committing with us.”

