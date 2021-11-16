Swinney announces that a Clemson starter will return in 2022

November 16, 2021

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney announced that an important starter for the Tigers will be returning for the 2022 season.

Jordan McFadden, Clemson’s senior-most offensive lineman after the loss of Matt Bockhorst, will be back as the team’s starting left tackle next season.

It was up in the air, whether or not McFadden would return to Clemson after the junior campaign he put together, but Swinney quickly put that to rest Tuesday.

The redshirt junior will return for his third season as a starter before he eventually enters the NFL draft.

Getting McFadden back will be a huge boost for a Clemson offensive line that experienced its fair share of inconsistencies and poor play this season.

