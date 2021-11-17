'It's riveting radio': Swinney embraces personalities on weekly call-in show

As Clemson’s head football coach, part of Dabo Swinney’s job includes meeting with the members of the local media multiple times each week. But that’s not the only time he’s peppered with questions about his team.

Every Monday night, Swinney takes part in “Tiger Calls,” a weekly radio appearance hosted by longtime Clemson play-by-play broadcaster Don Munson. For the better part of an hour, fans from all over can call in and ask Swinney anything related to his team and his program. The possibilities are endless.

“You have to listen because you just don’t know what scoop you’re going to get on the Monday night radio show,” Swinney said. “It’s riveting radio.”

Of course, the show has its regulars who call in on a near weekly basis wanting to know the latest on their Tigers.

“Lester, you can count on Lester,” Swinney said. “You can count on Billy and his wife in the background. We’re going to get Michael. I’m going to get a couple of kids from time to time. I’ve got Northstar Tiger from Minnesota. I’ve got all kinds of people that call in, and I love it. I enjoy it.”

The list doesn’t end there, and not all of the calls are for the purpose of making inquiries.

A caller who identifies herself as Becky from Gaffney routinely phones in and recently told Swinney that she isn’t a fan of all the bubble screens the Tigers dial up on offense. Clemson didn’t run them as frequently against Louisville, so “Bubble Becky,” as Swinney has affectionately nicknamed her, called in again last week to let Swinney know she appreciated that.

Another caller told Swinney last week he didn’t like it when the Tigers’ defense only has three linemen on the field. Swinney jokingly said he’d pass the message along to his defensive coordinator, Brent Venables.

“Seldom will you agree with your fans,” Swinney said. “This is what I do for a living every day, but I think that’s what makes college football fun. It’s what makes it unique. I’ve always enjoyed that.”

Even if the feelings aren’t always mutual on certain topics, Swinney said he doesn’t have an issue with any of the questions, suggestions or criticisms voiced by fans. At the end of the day, he said, he simply wants to engage with those who support his program.

“You get some good questions,” Swinney said. “And it’s just good to have conversation with your fans and be accessible. I’ve always tried to do that as much as I possibly can. So it’s good. I enjoy it.”

Swinney’s weekly call-in show can be heard on WCCP 105.5 FM each Monday starting at 8 p.m.

