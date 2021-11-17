Swinney updates injury status of Phommachanh

During his media availability following Clemson’s practice Wednesday, head coach Dabo Swinney updated the injury status of Taisun Phommachanh.

Swinney said the redshirt sophomore quarterback is “questionable” for Saturday’s game against Wake Forest at Death Valley.

“He was better,” Swinney said. “He practiced yesterday and did a little bit today, but he’s day to day. Gets a little better each day.”

Phommachanh injured his throwing shoulder during the only possession in which he played during the second quarter of last Saturday’s game against UConn. He completed his only pass attempt for 33 yards, while rushing three times for 16 yards and a touchdown.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks