The latest on Four-star Greene on decision day

It’s decision day for a priority recruit in the 2022 class.

St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Va.) four-star wide receiver Andre Greene, Jr. is set to announce his college decision at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Greene, coming off a Clemson official visit this past weekend, will be deciding between the Tigers, North Carolina and Georgia.

Clemson appeared to have made up some ground this weekend, spending a significant amount of time with the talented receiver. We’ve spoken to multiple sources, who have detailed Greene’s experience, believing that he thoroughly enjoyed himself and felt like he was made a priority throughout the weekend.

Five-star quarterback Cade Klubnik and the rest of Clemson’s commits feel like they put a strong foot forward with Greene this weekend. Klubnik has been recruiting his close friend hard for a while now. He was parked right next to Greene in the stands for the entirety of Clemson’s season-opener vs. Georgia in Charlotte.

“I feel really good,” Klubnik told The Clemson Insider regarding Clemson’s chances of landing Greene. “I think he had a great time. I love Andre. He’s a fun, energetic guy, but man, he’s a really, really good football player. He’ll be able to help out a ton. I’m feeling good about him, so we’re really hoping he makes the decision.”

Greene has been careful with his recruitment. He’s kept tonight’s decision very closed vest. Clemson’s coaches and commits have kept close contact ever since he departed back to Virginia and have continued their full-court press pursuit of Greene.

“Andre told us he really enjoyed his time, but I’m hoping that means he is coming home,” Greenville (S.C.) three-star tight end commit Josh Sapp told TCI.

Clemson did all it could this past weekend and certainly gave Greene something to think about. We are not sure if this past weekend’s events were enough for Clemson to inch past UNC, who entered Greene’s official visit weekend as the favorite. We wouldn’t be surprised to see this one go either way, but we aren’t in a position to put a sunny forecast on this one at this time.

If Greene does commit to Chapel Hill, it would open up the door for Clemson to offer Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) four-star wide receiver, Antonio Williams.

Over the past month, Clemson has turned up their attention to Williams. Prior to Clemson’s 30-24 win over Louisville, wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham spent that Friday night on the recruiting trail, watching Williams from Dutch Fork’s sidelines, alongside freshman receiver Will Taylor.

Of course, Clemson’s interest in Williams is contingent on what Greene decides tonight. In any event, Clemson pulled out all the stops. It just might not have been enough to unseat Mack Brown and Co. as the favorites for Greene’s recruitment.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!