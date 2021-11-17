Where are Clemson players ranked in McShay's updated 2022 NFL Draft rankings?

ESPN Senior NFL Draft Analyst Todd McShay released his updated 2022 NFL Draft rankings this week.

Eight Clemson players are ranked among McShay’s top 250 prospects for the 2022 draft class (subscription required).

Junior cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. is the highest-ranked Tiger at No. 38, followed by redshirt junior wide receiver Justyn Ross at No. 92.

Junior wide receiver Joseph Ngata checks in at No. 124 on McShay’s list, and junior cornerback Sheridan Jones is also ranked by McShay as a top-150 prospect for the 2022 NFL Draft (No. 150).

Senior defensive end Xavier Thomas is ranked No. 166 by McShay, while senior cornerback Mario Goodrich is No. 211, junior defensive tackle Tyler Davis is No. 218 and super senior linebacker James Skalski is No. 241.

McShay also released his updated rankings of the top 10 prospects at every position, and Booth comes in as the No. 5 cornerback.

