Clemson makes top group for elite offensive lineman

Ahead of his visit to Clemson, an elite offensive lineman in the 2023 class dropped his final six schools on Thursday afternoon on social media.

Findlay (Oh.) four-star offensive tackle Luke Montgomery is down to Clemson, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Oklahoma and Michigan.

Montgomery (6-5, 260) is ranked as the No. 6 offensive tackle and No. 59 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

He’ll be accompanied by his father and head coach, Stefan Adams, who is a big Clemson fan, at this Saturday’s game against Wake Forest.

This will be Montgomery’s return visit to campus after he took an unofficial to Tiger Town this past summer.

“He definitely shares probably a lot of the same qualities and beliefs that Coach (Swinney) does and the program’s all about,” Adams told The Clemson Insider back in September. “Kind of in a funny way, my reaction was that I’m excited for him, also trying not to be biased about it all because I’m actually a huge Clemson fan. I’m gonna try my best to not be biased through this whole process with him. I’m just super excited. That was the last one he was waiting for obviously, in his top-12. He loves Coach Caldwell. He loved the campus when he came and visited. He’s just super happy that it finally came to fruition.”

The Tigers extended an offer to Montgomery on Sept. 2.

Top 6! Thank you to all the schools that have recruited me! These are the schools I will be focusing on! pic.twitter.com/PsWEpotEzv — Luke Montgomery (@lukeMonty8) November 18, 2021

