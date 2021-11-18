Where is Booth projected in latest ESPN Mock Draft?

This week, an ESPN NFL Draft Analyst released his new 2022 NFL Mock Draft.

In his early projections for Round 1 (subscription required), ESPN’s Jordan Reid has Clemson junior cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. being taken by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 18 overall pick.

“With Patrick Peterson and Bashaud Breeland on expiring contracts and 2020 third-rounder Cameron Dantzler still developing, Minnesota’s long-term outlook at cornerback looks bleak,” Reid wrote in the ESPN+ article. “In past early-round selections at the position, the Vikings’ front office has valued versatile cornerbacks who are also consistent run-defenders. Booth is one of the best in this class at both of those, and so he’d check the boxes that the regime has coveted.”

Booth entered 2021 having recorded 36 tackles (2.5 for loss) five pass breakups, two interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery (which he returned 21 yards for a touchdown) in 400 defensive snaps over 24 games (four starts).

In eight games this season (eight starts), he is credited with 35 total tackles (three for loss) and a pass breakup.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks