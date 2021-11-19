Raiders teammate on Renfrow: ‘If I played against Hunter, I would despise him’

In Week 4 of the NFL season, Hunter Renfrow wowed with a spectacular play that people are still talking about.

On ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” on Oct. 4, the former Clemson star and current Las Vegas Raiders receiver made his presence felt on special teams against the Los Angeles Chargers.

On a fake punt attempt by the Chargers late in the first quarter, Renfrow moved up from his punt returner role and absolutely laid the wood on the Chargers’ Tevaughn Campbell after the ball was thrown to Campbell from punter Ty Long, knocking it loose for an incompletion and turnover on downs.

Raiders punter AJ Cole commented on Renfrow’s highlight-reel hit this week on the “Upon Further Review” podcast with Raiders.com’s Eddie Paskal.

“What a play that was by Hunter,” Cole said.

“It’s so fun to play (with) Hunter,” Cole added. “If I played against Hunter, I would despise him. But it’s so fun to have him on our team.”

Cole, a former NC State punter, recently had people buzzing with an outstanding special teams play of his own. On NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” this past Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, Cole put the hit stick on Chiefs returner Mike Hughes and forced a fumble.

Cole was asked which play he thinks is more impressive – his or Renfrow’s?

“I don’t think anybody’s surprised when Hunter does something athletic,” Cole said. “I think he’s got a pretty good reputation for like being good at football. So, I think mine would be the more surprising play. It’s a little bit more unexpected. Hunter’s is the better play because it actually took football awareness and IQ and all that good stuff. Like, when Hunter makes an amazing play, no one’s like, ‘Hunter Renfrow, that guy?’ Like, you know what I mean? But if I forced a fumble, people would be like, ‘The punter?’”

PUNTER HIT STICK 🕹@AJCole90 boots the punt, then forces the fumble!#KCvsLV | NBC pic.twitter.com/DGUbeBFb1G — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 15, 2021

