The Clemson Insider’s Tour of Champions stopped by Woodland High School (Dorchester, S.C.) on Thursday to see class of 2024 offensive lineman Kam Pringle.

TCI went one-on-one with Pringle’s head coach, Eddie Ford, who gave the latest on the future five-star prospect.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks