Clemson cashes in on Wake turnover to regain two-score lead

Following turnovers on back-to-back plays early in the third quarter, Clemson extended its lead over No. 10 Wake Forest back to two scores in Saturday’s game at Death Valley.

After a D.J. Uiagalelei pitch was tipped and the fumble was recovered by the Demon Deacons at their own 15-yard line, Wake running back Christian Turner coughed the ball right back up, with Myles Murphy forcing the fumble and the Tigers recovering it at the Wake 20.

Clemson quickly cashed in on the turnover, scoring a touchdown three plays later on an 8-yard touchdown run right up the middle by Kobe Pace for a 24-10 lead at the 10:50 mark of the third quarter.

