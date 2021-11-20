Clemson uses trickeration to extend lead over Wake Forest

Clemson used a little trickeration to extend its lead over No. 10 Wake Forest on Saturday at Death Valley.

A jump pass from freshman running back Will Shipley to tight end Davis Allen for a 2-yard touchdown put the Tigers ahead 17-3 with 5:15 left before halftime.

The score capped an 11-play, 71-yard drive that took 4:58 off the clock.

Shipley’s touchdown throw was the first touchdown pass by a Clemson non-quarterback since Sammy Watkins’ 52-yard touchdown pass to Andre Ellington at Florida State in 2012.

A lil trickery this afternoon 🪄 📺ESPNpic.twitter.com/6BXjwIuz8J — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 20, 2021

